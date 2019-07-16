Why did Huawei become ‘the whipping boy’ in US-China trade war? RT’s Boom Bust explains

The trade spat between the world’s two biggest economies is taking its toll on tech companies in China and Huawei is the prime example. RT’s Boom Bust discusses the telecom giant’s fate as the US-China conflict simmers on.

The recent decision to allow American businesses to deal with Huawei after a nearly two-month ban might have been the result of tech industry lobbying as Huawei does $11 billion of sales with US companies, including Qualcomm and Intel, Mollye Barrows of America’s Lawyer told RT.

The company, in fact, became the symbol of the trade war and Huawei’s current situation is a reflection of the progress in trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing, the analyst added.

“Whatever happens to Huawei is indicative of where this trade war is going and vice versa. Whatever happens with the trade war could indicate what’s going to happen to Huawei,” Barrows said.

Top trade negotiators from each side have recently held talks via telephone, with more talks scheduled for this week, possibly paving the way for a meeting of delegations in Beijing. However, while tensions still exist –and can change “from minute to minute”– both the US and China will have to “give and take,” the expert believes.

