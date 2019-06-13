China ‘precipitously’ slashing US investment & redirecting it to Silk Road project – RT’s Boom Bust

Chinese overseas direct investment has fallen precipitously in the last four years, John Quelch, dean of the University of Miami Business School has told Boom Bust.

While discussing the effects of the heated trade conflict between the world’s biggest economies, Quelch said that China’s direct investment in the United States has plunged from $55 billion in 2016 to just $5 billion last year.

“Overall, China has redirected its foreign direct investment away from the US and Europe towards the Belt & Road Initiative countries,” he said, stressing that the drop in US direct investment is particularly high.

US regulators have been blocking China’s acquisitions, Quelch said, noting that approximately 14 deals have been blocked by Washington in 2018 under the CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) regulations.

