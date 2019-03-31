Traditional Russian ice cream melts the heart of Africa

Ice cream and sorbets from Russia’s northwestern city of Vologda can now be enjoyed in Africa. Russian ice cream producer Iceberry has shipped around 75 tons of the cool treat to Ivory Coast (Cote d’Ivoire) and Senegal.

The cargo was reportedly checked and certified by the Russian agricultural watchdog in accordance with the health requirements of the importing countries.

One of Russia’s ice-cream-making majors, Iceberry is not a newcomer to the international markets. The company’s production line is located in Vologda, known for its traditions of dairy farming, but it already exports ice cream to Israel and China. It also makes dairy-free fruit sorbets.

According to the company, foreign customers are highly attracted to Iceberry’s products due to its use of natural ingredients, as well as its quality-to-price ratio. The manufacturer says the basic ingredients are purchased from local agricultural producers. The factory in Vologda reportedly produces some 30 tons of ice-cream per day.

Iceberry is one of Russia’s time-honored brands. It has reportedly been delivering desserts to the Kremlin for decades. Vologda Plombir is one of its top-ranked products. The ice cream has been labeled Real Vologda Product and is a winner of 100 Best Goods of Russia and Best for Children awards.

