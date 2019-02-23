Russians have sweetest tooth after Germans – chocolate producer Ritter Sport

A love of chocolate has made Russia the second-largest market for German manufacturer Ritter Sport, a top executive at the company has told the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce.

The chocolate maker, famous for its signature square bars, has seen its sales fall across Europe – with the exception of Russia, where they surged by 13 percent in 2017. Ritter Sport Director General Santiago Gonzalez said that the company has been doing well in Russia in recent years, where it has managed to gain more than six percent of the market share.

“It was a very positive time for our company,” he told the German trade lobby, which represents over 800 German firms in the country.

Also on rt.com Nothing stopping Russian-German trade turnover's rapid growth

“Russia is the second-largest sales market in the world for Ritter Sport after Germany,” Gonzalez revealed.

The consumption of chocolate usually surges close to winter season and peaks before March holidays start in Russia, when the country celebrates International Women’s Day.

Germany is Russia’s second-largest trade partner, behind China, with the trade turnover hitting nearly $70 billion in 2018 – up 8.4 percent compared to the previous year. The bilateral volume of trade kept growing despite Western sanctions against Moscow and threats from the US to penalize German companies involved in the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Also on rt.com Germans go gaga for Russian food discounter Mere amid nostalgia for ‘Iron Curtain’ era

Some Russian firms have also gained popularity in Germany. Russian grocery retailer Mere – a food discounter belonging to one of the country’s largest thrift-shop chains, Torgservis – caused shopping fever among locals after its grand opening week in Leipzig.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section