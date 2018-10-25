Crimean bank to wipe out debts of families of Kerch massacre victims

Crimea's largest bank will write off loans taken out by the families of the victims who died in the bloodiest school shooting in Russia’s history last week in the city of Kerch.

“Russian National Commercial Bank is ready to write off all the unpaid loans to families of those who died in a polytechnic college in Kerch if the relatives apply for the procedure,” the lender, which operates mostly in Crimea, announced.

The bank is planning to manage the procedure on a case by case basis with no requests being filed so far, according to the press office.

One of Russia’s oldest lenders, the Rossiya Bank, also pledged to provide the victims’ families with financial assistance.

“The Rossiya Bank expresses condolences to all the parties involved in the tragic events surrounding the Kerch college, family, relatives and close friends,” the lender said.

“We are taking a close look at available data to find out if our clients are among the victims. Shortly after the necessary internal procedures, we will wipe out all their debts.”

On October 17, 18-year-old student Vladislav Roslyakov entered the premises of Kerch polytechnic college armed with a hunting shotgun. He killed 21 people and wounded 70, most of whom were his teenage schoolmates. The perpetrator detonated an improvised explosive device in the building before he went on a shooting rampage. Afterwards, Roslyakov took his own life.

