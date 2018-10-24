Fugly food porn? Ugly fruit & veggie startup gets hefty investment from basketball star Kevin Durant
The firm, named Imperfect Produce, was launched just three years ago with the key mission of reducing food waste in the United States. Imperfect Produce is currently operating in 11 cities across the country, including Los-Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Milwaukee, San Diego, and Austin.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Today our first deliveries go out to the folks of Austin! One more city means countless more reasons to feel grateful for the support of our community and optimistic about the road ahead to a less wasteful America. It's great to finally meet you, Austin! What are you excited to cook this week?
Details on the exact size of investment made by Durant’s company Thirty Five Media were not provided. However, Imperfect will reportedly be able to expand its operations throughout the East Coast.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Zucchini, we feel your pain. At the end of the vegetable alphabet, and too often at the end of everyone's list of favorite veggies, you've gone underappreciated for too long. Head to our story to learn some tips for cooking with zucchini. If you're a zucchini fan, help us out by spreading the gospel of this amazing little squash. What's your favorite thing to make with zucchini?
Before moving on to additional East Coast markets, Imperfect is planning to launch its service in Washington, DC by the beginning of next year.
The key activity of the young company is delivering fruit and vegetables that are rejected by grocery stores due to their visual imperfection. Imperfect Produce sells products that are misshapen, bruised, or scarred.
“A lot of our customers have drawn the connection between the produce and the same cult of perfection that, as a society, we apply to ourselves,” CEO Ben Simon said, as quoted by Business Insider.
Imperfect’s ugly produce costs around 30 percent less than it would at a grocery store — and is delivered straight to the customer’s door, according to the company’s website.
Since its founding, the startup has reportedly saved 30 million pounds of food, while customers have saved $12 million on groceries.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Produce PSA: curvy carrots still make great healthy snacks, so keep yours fresh longer by storing cut carrots in water in the fridge. This trick works really well for fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley too! What are you cooking this weekend? #imperfectproduce #cookingugly
With a massive financial boost from Durant, the firm may reportedly launch delivery of some other goods, including baked goods, pickles, and jams, which can be made using its old ugly friends.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section