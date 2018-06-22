Kim Dotcom predicts US tariffs will drive cryptocurrency growth

Kim Dotcom is predicting that Donald Trump’s burgeoning global trade war will cause stock markets to crash - and lead to a surge in cryptocurrency growth.

The internet entrepreneur took to Twitter on Friday to make his predictions as trade tensions between the US and China, and the US and the EU intensified. EU retaliatory tariffs on several US products took effect on Friday.

“Trump is putting tariffs on international imports in an attempt to make up for the income deficit resulting from his tax cuts. It’s the largest theft in history,” Dotcom said, adding that the citizens of other countries were suffering as a result of the greed of America’s one percent.

“Foreign countries and their citizens are forced to pay for US tax cuts. But they call me a pirate. LOL,“ he wrote.

Unites States owns 25% of global GDP. It’s not foreign countries that are ripping Americans off. It’s the greed of the 1% and their corporations that are sucking the blood out of American families.



By imposing tariffs on the world US Empire has now reached the peak of arrogance. pic.twitter.com/21d7ihv465 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) June 22, 2018

Dotcom, a staunch supporter of the cryptocurrency market, believes that current circumstances will facilitate further cryptocurrency growth. He often uses Twitter to encourage his followers to invest in Bitcoin, and he has also launched his own bitcoin-based payment system, Bitcache.

As the trade wars begin and retaliation after retaliation will lead to markets crashing I suggest to get out of stocks and to buy crypto. The arrogance of US Empire and the escalating trade wars will drive crypto growth. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) June 22, 2018

Buy Bitcoin while cheap.

Like right now.

Trust me. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) August 5, 2016

Dotcom, who holds New Zealand residency, has been fighting extradition to the US since 2012 when the US Department of Justice closed down the operations of the video sharing site he founded, Megaupload. US authorities sought the arrest of Dotcom and his partners on charges of operating an organization dedicated to copyright infringement.

