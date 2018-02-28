Exxon pulling out of joint oil projects with Rosneft due to anti-Russia sanctions

American oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp has announced its withdrawal from exploration and research projects with Russia’s Rosneft. The move, linked to Western powers' anti-Russia sanctions, will cost Exxon some $200 million in losses.

In 2012, then Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson negotiated a deal with Rosneft to explore deposits in the Black Sea, the Arctic and Russia’s Far East. The deals, estimated to be worth some $500 billion in joint investments, were stalled by sanctions imposed on Russia following its reunification with Crimea in 2014 and the conflict in Ukraine, where the US and the EU claim Russia is backing rebel forces against Kiev.

Tillerson, ExxonMobil’s former CEO, resigned from the company after being appointed US Secretary of State by President Donald Trump. Tillerson’s nomination at the time drew criticism from both parties due to his supposedly close ties to Russian leadership.

Read more

The news of the Exxon’s exit from the joint ventures with Rosneft was first reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Exxon estimates that ending the collaboration will cost them some $200 million in after-tax losses.

Last April, the Treasury Department refused to grant a waiver sought by Exxon to drill for oil and gas in the Black Sea in Russia. Exxon reportedly pointed out that some of its European competitors have already received sanction waivers and are drilling for oil in Russia despite the sanctions.

In July, Exxon, the world’s largest oil company, was fined $2 million by the US Treasury Department for signing eight more deals with the Russian oil giant, which the US government said were in violation of anti-Russia sanctions that were imposed in the wake of the Ukrainian conflict, which Washington and the EU blamed on Russia. All the deals were made in May 2014, when Tillerson was still the company’s CEO.

Exxon insisted the company had not violated any sanctions, as it followed the policy of former President Barack Obama's administration when the deals were sealed and Rosneft was not subject to any sanctions at the time they were signed. The company argued that the Treasury Department retroactively changed the rules and they intended to contest the penalty in court.

While Rosneft’s CEO Igor Sechin was included on the list of sanctioned persons days before the deals were signed, Exxon argued that the Obama administration implied the sanctions would apply to him and his personal assets “individually."