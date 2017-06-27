Major global companies hit by cyber attacks

Danish shipping and oil firm A.P. Moller-Maersk has reported its computer systems crashed as a result of a cyber attack on Tuesday. The company called it a global issue.

"We can confirm the breakdown is caused by a cyber attack," a spokeswoman said.

The company posted on Twitter, "We can confirm that Maersk IT systems are down across multiple sites and business units. We are currently assessing the situation."

Maersk added the source of the outage is not known, but the problem could be global.

Also on Tuesday, Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said a large-scale cyber attack had hit its servers, but oil production was unaffected.

International steel and mining company EVRAZ also said it had been a target of a hacker attack.

"The information system has undergone an attack, the main production continues to operate, there are no threats to the safety of enterprises and employees," the company said.

Ukraine has also been affected by massive cyberattacks targeting the country's government, some banks and companies, as well as the Ukrainian capital's airports.

The ransomware is demanding a payment of $300 in bitcoin to decipher the hacked files.

Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, has also reported a cyber attack. The spokesman for WPP provided no further details. The company's website was not available.

Last month, WannaCry malware infected over 200,000 computers. The virus demanded a ransom from users in exchange for not having their data destroyed.