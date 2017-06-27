Ukraine banks, companies & airport hit by massive hack attack, govt computers offline

Ukraine has been affected by massive cyberattacks targeting a number of banks and companies, as well as the Ukrainian capital's largest airport. Computers are also reportedly offline in the government building.

"Our network seems to be down, too, in case you wondered! This picture is on all of the Cabinet computer screens," the country's vice prime minister, Pavel Rozenko, posted on Facebook, along with a picture of a computer starting up after an apparent error.

"Computers aren't functioning in the government building," the Kiev authorities told Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Security forces said that the intelligence services are looking into the cyberattacks.

Ukraine's Intl Boryspil Airport in Kyiv now apparently under cyberattack. Flights maybe delayed says acting director https://t.co/VSLUtnGSeYpic.twitter.com/pHeiwLf2rt — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 27, 2017

Banks and other financial institutions have been warned about the attack, the Ukrainian National Bank said.

The CEO of TV and radio company Lux has said that Channel 24 has been hit by the attack, with part of its computer equipment affected.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW