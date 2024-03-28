icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Mar, 2024 12:33
HomeAfrica

Ireland to intervene in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel

Dublin has described the attacks in Gaza as a “blatant” violation of international humanitarian law
Ireland to intervene in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel
FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign minister Micheal Martin. ©  MICHELE TANTUSSI / AFP

Ireland will intervene on behalf of South Africa in its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over allegations of war crimes in Gaza, Foreign Minister Micheal Martin announced on Wednesday.

The decision was made after legal and policy analysis and consultation with several partners, including Pretoria, Martin said in a statement. It is “clear” that Israel’s ongoing hostilities in Gaza constitute a “blatant violation of international humanitarian law on a mass scale,” he added, while also condemning the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Nearly 32,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli air and ground attacks in Gaza, according to health officials in the Palestinian enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Palestinian militant group Hamas after its cross-border attack, which killed more than 1,100 people and saw hundreds of others taken hostage.

Late last year, South Africa filed a legal action against West Jerusalem at the ICJ for allegedly committing “systematic” war crimes in Gaza and requested an immediate ceasefire. In January, the court ordered Israel to take steps to prevent genocide and improve humanitarian conditions for Gaza’s population. Earlier this month, Pretoria filed a request for additional emergency measures and the modification of the top UN court’s interim ruling, citing the threat of starvation for Gaza’s population.

UN envoy accuses Israel of ‘genocide’ in Gaza READ MORE: UN envoy accuses Israel of ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Announcing Ireland’s intervention, Foreign Minister Martin said that “half the population of Gaza faces imminent famine, and 100% of the population faces acute food insecurity.” 

He added that the “indiscriminate” use of explosive weapons in populated areas and the “collective punishment” of an entire population must stop.

“The view of the international community is clear. Enough is enough. The UN Security Council has demanded an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages and the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale. The European Council has echoed this call,” the diplomat stated.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of depression
0:00
23:13
Julian Assange is safe...for now
0:00
25:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies