icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin officially declared Russia’s president-elect
21 Mar, 2024 09:48
HomeAfrica

Kenyan doctors’ strike enters second week

Medical services across the East African nation have been paralyzed
Kenyan doctors’ strike enters second week
Health care workers in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 20, 2024. ©  Tony KARUMBA / AFP

A nationwide strike by Kenyan doctors has entered its second week, as medical services across the country continue to be affected. Unions have accused the government of failing to fulfil promises made in a collective agreement signed in 2017. 

Around 4,000 doctors are participating in the strike, according to the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union. The action began on March 14 and has continued despite a labor court directive urging the union to end the walkout and facilitate negotiations with the government. 

The union is demanding comprehensive medical cover for doctors, and that the government compensate the absence of 1,200 interns. 

The strike has led to the paralysis of medical services in hospitals across the East African nation, leaving patients unattended or turned away. Among the areas affected are the districts of Nakuru, Kwale, Kilifi, Migori, and Mombasa. 

East African country opens medical lab equipped by Russia – envoy READ MORE: East African country opens medical lab equipped by Russia – envoy

The executive director of the Kenyan Network of Cancer Organizations (KENCO), Phoebe Ongadi, said the disruption caused by the strike “poses a grave threat to the lives of cancer survivors, leaving them vulnerable and uncertain about their future.” 

Local media have cited union leaders as insisting that they will not call off the strike until their demands are met. 

On Tuesday, the cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Health, Susan Nakhumicha, stated that “the relevant stakeholders [are working] together to address the issues raised by their union.”  

In 2017, Kenya’s public hospital doctors staged a 100-day strike, the longest in the nation’s history, advocating for improved salaries, the restoration of public healthcare infrastructure, and more healthcare professionals.   

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Afghanistan disaster & Ukraine’s staggering losses
0:00
27:7
The cost of weddings
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies