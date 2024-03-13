icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
East African country opens medical lab equipped by Russia – envoy

Moscow has supplied reagents for research in Burundi, Valery Mikhailov has said
Burundi has launched operations at a medical laboratory fully outfitted with Russian equipment, Moscow’s ambassador to Burundi, Valery Mikhailov, told TASS on Wednesday.

According to Mikhailov, Moscow has supplied laboratory reagents that can be used to treat various forms of hemorrhagic fever, leptospirosis, and other dangerous infectious diseases.

“In February, a laboratory fully equipped by Russia to conduct research with maximum accuracy and speed was opened at the National Institute of Public Health,” the diplomat said. He noted that the agreement was reached during the Russia-Africa Summit last summer, when deals regarding cooperation between the countries in the fields of energy, healthcare, education, labor, and justice were signed.

Specialists in Burundi now have the opportunity to recognize and identify infectious diseases, even those that are “highly dangerous,” Mikhailov added. 

In August, the World Health Organization released a report stating that Burundi has a “high burden of communicable and non-communicable disease… with the latter making up 37% of deaths in 2019.” Although it made strides in improving child survival rates from 2015 to 2021, it has not achieved the Sustainable Development Goal targets.

In November last year, a team of virologists and military personnel from the Russian Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops arrived in Burkina Faso to set up a mobile laboratory for dengue fever screening. Moscow dispatched specialists after the military government of the West African country stated that since January of last year, more than 200 people died as a result of the mosquito-borne epidemic, mainly in the capital, Ouagadougou and Bobo-Dioulasso.

