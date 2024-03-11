Opposition party’s letter to US ‘undermines institutions’ – South African official

Pretoria will block any attempts at interfering in the upcoming elections, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri has told RT

South Africa will protect its hard-won democracy despite any attempts at meddling, the spokesperson for the ruling African National Congress (ANC), Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, told RT in an exclusive interview.

Bhengu-Motsiri said she believes that South Africans will block any attempts at interfering in the upcoming elections, while accusing the Democratic Alliance (DA) party of activities that “undermine existing institutions” of the country.

“No South African will allow a situation in which our sovereignty is handed over on a silver platter,” she stated, adding that Pretoria will not “back down on our values and the things that we’ve always stood for and the things that our forebears stood for.”

The DA, the main opposition party to the ruling ANC, reached out to the US State Department with regard to the May 29 election, ANC officials claim. The party allegedly wrote to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, requesting assistance in deploying independent local observers and allocating resources to strengthen organizations dedicated to educating the public about voting.

According to Bhengu-Motsiri, there are other parties in South Africa who believe that “the DA is hell-bent on maintaining white supremacy in the country.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated that the DA is trying to sell out the country to the US. “The DA’s letter to the United States government is quite disingenuous and it is almost trying to sell our country to other powers in the world,” Ramaphosa was quoted as saying by state broadcaster SABC.

“We have regional organizations in the world like SADC [Southern African Development Community], AU [African Union], and… the UN as well. And they always come to monitor our elections and now for a non-state entity to sell our democracy,” he added.