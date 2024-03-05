icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Mar, 2024 11:04
HomeAfrica

US ‘weaponizing imperialist agenda’ – Zimbabwean spokesman

The US has always used corruption as a key issue to assert its control, Richard Mahomva has told RT
US ‘weaponizing imperialist agenda’ – Zimbabwean spokesman
International Communications Director for the Zimbabwean government Richard Mahomva © RT / RT

The US and its Western allies are using allegations of corruption and human rights abuses to “weaponize” their global agendas, Zimbabwean government spokesman Richard Mahomva has claimed in an exclusive interview with RT.  

Mahomva believes that Washington resorts to accusations of corruption whenever it wants to impose its authority abroad.  

“The issue of corruption, the issue of human rights violations, really is a very tired argument that has been used to weaponize the imperialist agenda of America and other Western countries,” the Zimbabwean official and political scientist claimed. 

According to Mahomva, sanctions imposed by the US have affected Zimbabwe’s education and health sectors, as well as endangering “many facets of our livelihoods” such as the banking system. 

Zimbabwe moves to abolish colonial-era death penalty law READ MORE: Zimbabwe moves to abolish colonial-era death penalty law

On Monday, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the nation’s first lady, other senior leaders, and three entities were accused by the US Treasury Department of corruption or human rights abuses. 

The new sanctions replace a broader program introduced by George W. Bush 20 years ago, and impact numerous senior leaders in the African country, preventing them from accessing their assets in the US and prohibiting them from making unofficial trips there. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the measures as part of a “stronger, more targeted sanctions policy” toward Zimbabwe, voicing his concern for “serious cases of corruption and human rights abuse.”  

“The changes we are making today are intended to make clear what has always been true: our sanctions are not intended to target the people of Zimbabwe,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo claimed. 

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Direct involvement
0:00
25:27
Super Tuesday
0:00
27:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies