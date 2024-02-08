icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2024 09:40
HomeAfrica

Zimbabwe moves to abolish colonial-era death penalty law

The African nation has not executed anyone in nearly two decades, despite official records showing 62 inmates on death row
Zimbabwe moves to abolish colonial-era death penalty law
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / breakermaximus

Zimbabwe’s cabinet has passed legislation abolishing the death penalty, which was inherited from British colonial rule. The move on Tuesday will commute all capital punishments to life imprisonment, should parliament approve it.

The decision comes after nationwide consultations on the private member-sponsored bill introduced in the National Assembly last year, according to a statement from the Information Ministry.

“It is expected that the new law will impose lengthy sentences without violating the right to life. The existence of aggravating circumstances may attract life sentences,” the ministry stated.

The Zimbabwean constitution currently authorizes judges to impose the death penalty on male murder convicts aged 21 to 70. According to government records, 62 inmates are presently on death row. Official figures show that Zimbabwe has executed 79 people since achieving internationally recognized independence from Britain in 1980. The country carried out its last execution in 2005 and will become the eighth member of regional bloc the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to scrap the death penalty.

Ghana abolishes death penalty READ MORE: Ghana abolishes death penalty

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was sentenced to death in 1965 for allegedly bombing a train during the independence struggle, has been an advocate for the abolition of capital punishment, describing it as a “flagrant violation” of the right to life and dignity.

So far, 29 African countries have abolished the death penalty. Last year, Ghana joined Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, the Central African Republic, Sierra Leone, and Chad as the continent’s most recent countries to outlaw the colonial-era punishment.

According to legal action NGO the Death Penalty Project, four African Union countries – Botswana, Egypt, Somalia, and South Sudan – have carried out executions in the last three years.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cancer
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Kiev on life support
0:00
25:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies