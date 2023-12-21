icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Dec, 2023 10:07
Russian transport company opens new route to Egypt

Fesco is now shipping cargo between Novorossiysk and Alexandria
Russian transport company opens new route to Egypt
©  Telegram / tg_fesco

The FESCO Egypt Direct Line (FEDL) has been launched by FESCO Transportation Group, connecting Alexandria, Egypt, with Novorossiysk, Russia, with no need for transshipment ports, the press service of the Russian shipping company reported on Wednesday. 

The journey from Alexandria (El Dekheila port) to Novorossiysk will take six days, and the reverse trip will take the same amount of time. Every other week, shipments will be carried out.

Speaking at the ‘Transport Week – 2023’ forum in Moscow in November, German Maslov, the vice-president of FESCO Transportation Group, stated that the route's primary focus was on transporting refrigerated containers, and it would also deliver standard cargo.

"The service is mainly focused on the delivery of food and agricultural products in refrigerated containers. The basis of cargo flow in the import from Egypt are vegetables, fruits and food of plant origin, in the export from Russia - fertilizers and various chemicals, food, pulses and other agricultural products, as well as products of the wood processing industry," a company report explained.

The first ship arrived at the port of Alexandria on Wednesday night and, after loading, departed on the same day for Novorossiysk, the company reported via Telegram.

According to earlier reports, FESCO started a regular maritime container service between Novorossiysk and Istanbul via the Black Sea in 2022.

READ MORE: Russian transport company to launch new Egyptian sea route

FESCO Transportation Group is a leading Russian multi-modal transportation and logistics company which owns a fleet of 36 vessels, operating mainly on its own sea lines. FESCO also has a container park of more than 170,000 twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) units.

