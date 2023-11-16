Russian transport company to launch new Egyptian sea route

FESCO is aiming to use a “unique opportunity” to open up new niches

The first delivery along a new sea route between Russia and Egypt will take place in December, the vice-president of Russia’s FESCO Transportation Group, German Maslov, has announced.

Speaking at the ‘Transport Week – 2023’ forum in Moscow on Wednesday, Maslov discussed the opening of the new logistics route between the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk and Egypt, confirming that it would begin operations next month.

According to Maslov, the route will primarily be geared toward the transportation of refrigerated containers, although standard cargo will also be delivered.

The FESCO official added that the company had increased its fleet significantly, stating that “we enter 2024 with 35 vessels. Two years ago, this figure was only 24 ships.”

Maslov noted that large companies have left the Russian market due to Ukraine-related sanctions, but said that FESCO was now actively cooperating with large Chinese carriers that have replaced them.

He added that he sees nothing wrong with competition, insisting that “this only increases the level of quality.”

“The events that have taken place in the logistics world are a unique opportunity for Russian companies to occupy niches where there have never been Russian and Soviet companies,” Maslov said.

The FESCO Transportation Group is a leading Russian public transportation and logistics company, with operations in ports, integrated logistics, rail, and shipping. It currently owns 35 ships and 170,000 twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) containers.

Novorossiysk has also made headlines recently, after Russia sent 25,000 tons of free wheat as humanitarian aid to Africa from the Black Sea port on November 9.