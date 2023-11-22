Senegal hosts Russian Maths and Physics Week

The event is being attended by 200 students from leading schools in three cities

The Russian Week of Mathematics, Physics, and Computer Sciences kicked off at the John F. Kennedy school in the Senegalese capital of Dakar on Monday. Organizing the event are the St. Petersburg Electrotechnical University and federal humanitarian agency Rossotrudnichestvo.

Interactive talks, workshops, and consultations will take place at leading schools in Dakar, as well as in the cities of Thiès and Bambey all week long, with 200 high school students learning Russian taking part. Classes will be conducted in Russian, as well as English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Over the course of the week, students and teachers will have two days of training in each city, with four academic hours per subject each.

Classes on virtual and augmented reality technologies, lectures on math, modern digital tools, as well as on the laws of physics, will also be held as part of the educational week.

On the first day of the event, the presentation film ‘Russian Science and Education for Engineers of the Future’ was shown to the students.

According to Anastasia Minina, vice-rector for international affairs at St. Petersburg Electrotechnical University, the institution pays significant attention to the international agenda.

“We start this work from the school bench and include, with the support of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation and Rossotrudnichestvo, in the training of students around the world, who will become students of Russian universities. This format is also used in Senegal. Students learning Russian are included in the training in mathematics, physics and computer science, which will allow them in the future to choose a Russian university and to master the university program,” she said.

Mamadou Dian, the deputy chairman of the Association of Graduates of Russian Universities, believes that the education week will become “the basis for even more interaction among not only teachers of the Russian language, but also teachers of technical and scientific disciplines.”

According to Dian, engineering studies at schools and universities in Senegal play an important role in the future development of the Senegalese economy. “We are glad to promote the ‘Russian Week of Mathematics, Physics and Computer Sciences’ in four schools of three cities of our country,” he stated.