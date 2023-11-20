Russia to provide scholarships for Libyan students

Moscow has said there is great potential for collaboration between the two countries

Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova met with her Libyan counterpart, Mabruka Togi Osman, on Friday to discuss plans for further developing cooperation.

The meeting was held on the second day of the United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. According to Lyubimova, there is great potential for cultural collaboration between the two countries.

“We will always be glad to see the participation of creative teams from Libya in major projects, competitions and festivals supported by the Ministry of Culture of Russia. In turn, we would be happy to send Russian collectives, cultural figures, and craftsmen to Libya to demonstrate all the richness and diversity of Russian culture,” she said.

Lyubimova suggested “intensifying student exchange,” especially in creative spheres between the countries. She offered to set up expert groups “to exchange experience in the development of institutions… [for example] specialists in museum and library studies.”

By mutual agreement, active efforts in this direction will begin in 2024. The aim is for Russia and Libya to prepare joint cultural projects to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

Meanwhile, cooperation agreements with Guinea, Djibouti, and Eritrea within the framework of the forum were signed as well.

“We will have more tours, exhibitions, participation in film festivals, guests from different countries at international festivals in Russia,” the Russian minister claimed.

In October, Grigory Zaslavsky, the rector of the Russian Institute of Theater Arts (GITIS), announced a collaboration with the Grand Theater in Dakar, Senegal.