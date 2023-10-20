icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Oct, 2023
Russian theater artists coming to Senegal

A leading performing arts institution in Dakar has signed a cooperation agreement with the renowned Russian Institute of Theater Arts
Russian theater artists coming to Senegal
Grigory Zaslavskiy, the rector of Russian Institute of Theatre Arts GITIS, participated in Russia-Africa forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 27, 2023. ©  Grigory Sysoyev / RIA Novosti

The Russian Institute of Theater Arts and the Grand Theater of Dakar have signed a cooperation agreement, theater critic Grigory Zaslavsky told TASS on Wednesday

Zaslavsky, the rector of the Russian Institute of Theater Arts (GITIS), was invited to Senegal by the CEO of the Grand Theater in Dakar. 

“In Senegal, we have great prospects for cooperation. Here we are very interested in promoting high Russian culture,” he said.

The parties agreed to set up an evening of drama, with plays by the famed Russian playwright Anton Chekhov adapted for the Dakar stage with the participation of the Russian production team. Training and master classes are being planned by the Russian Institute as part of the cooperation agreement.

Several joint performances involving ballet and music have already been planned, as well as a master classes in folk dance.

Zaslavsky took part in the ‘Creative Economy: Development of Cultural Projects and Brands’ session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum on July 27. He noted that African countries often become leaders and initiators of new trends in theater. He added that Nigerian theater is thriving at a very high level and there are several strong theater schools.

READ MORE: Russia launches education centers in Africa

According to a GITIS article, the legendary play ‘Rwanda, 1994’ played a significant role in today’s trend of documentary and testimonial theater in Africa. 

