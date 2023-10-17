icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia launches education centers in Africa

Teachers conducted an open lesson in Nigeria, while facilities have also begun operations in Cote d'Ivoire and DR Congo
Russia launches education centers in Africa
©  epicurean / Getty Images

Russian education centers have opened in Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The facilities will provide local students with the opportunity to study Russian and learn more about the country’s culture.   

The Russian State University of Education inaugurated its Center for Open Education in Russian and Russian Language Education at the University of Lagos in Nigeria on Wednesday.   

The ceremony was attended by Russian State University of Education vice-rector Dmitry Kulikov and the management of the Faculty of Arts of the University of Lagos.  

Russian-language teachers held an open lesson during which they introduced students to Russian culture, provided them with study aids, and presented souvenirs from Russia. 

More than 50 countries, including 28 in Africa, are currently part of the Russian Education Ministry’s large-scale project to establish a network of open education centers. 

Burkina Faso aiming to learn from Russian education expertise – spokesman READ MORE: Burkina Faso aiming to learn from Russian education expertise – spokesman

A Russian Center for Open Education was also launched on Wednesday in Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire), in cooperation with Yaroslavl State Pedagogical University.   

Earlier this month, a similar center was opened at the University of Kinshasa in the DRC. Scientific adviser Lofembe Benkenya thanked the Russian Education Ministry for implementing the project.  

“I hope this center for education and learning of the Russian language will be a real crossroads to exchange knowledge and cultures, where teachers and learners interact beyond simple initiation, to make Congolese values known in the Russian language, and to transfer the history of culture and values of Russia,” he said.  

Aleksey Sentebov, the Russian envoy to Kinshasa, stressed the importance of the Russian language. “It is the sixth language in the world according to the number of speakers, eighth according to prevalence, and second according to the number of websites on the internet,” the diplomat stated.

