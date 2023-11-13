icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
13 Nov, 2023 16:33
Riyadh hosts first Saudi-Africa summit

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and African leaders urged a halt to the Gaza war
Riyadh hosts first Saudi-Africa summit
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ©  SPA / AFP

Saudi Arabia hosted its first ever joint summit with African countries on Friday in Riyadh. The event, which brought together leaders from Africa and the Middle East, aimed to promote strategic partnerships and develop relations.

Representing Africa were the leaders of Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Djibouti, and Mauritania, along with the prime ministers of Ethiopia and Niger, and the foreign minister of Egypt.

According to the state Saudi Press Agency, more than 50 deals and preliminary agreements in the fields of health, education, and development projects were signed during the summit. Saudi Arabia provided financing and insurance guarantees of $10 billion for exports to the continent by 2030. Around $5 billion in development projects will be financed by the Saudi Arabian Development Fund over the same period. In addition, Saudi Arabia committed to investing $25 billion in Africa by the end of the decade as part of its Vision 2030 plan.

African nations recall diplomats from Israel READ MORE: African nations recall diplomats from Israel

This event was an “important historic turning point in relations” among the participating countries, the outlet added.

The leaders also made use of the opportunity to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said that “we condemn what the Gaza Strip is facing from military assault, targeting of civilians, the violations of international law by the Israeli occupation authorities.” “We stress the need to stop this war and the forced displacement of Palestinians,” he added.

This position was also stated later in the “Riyadh Declaration – Roadmap of Saudi-African Cooperation” with the African leaders who attended the summit. 

Speaking to RT, economic consultant Ken Ive said that “Africa will be a voice of reason and a voice of wisdom.” He explained that belonging to any economic bloc, whether it’s BRICS or G20, means to be a “part of the cooperation agreement that they ask… to support each other when major issues arise.”

Top stories

RT Features

The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US?
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US? FEATURE
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire FEATURE
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE

