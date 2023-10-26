icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
26 Oct, 2023 09:56
HomeAfrica

Cosmonaut arrives in Tanzania to introduce kids to Russian robots

More than 800 Tanzanian high school and college students explored robotics this week at a Russian-sponsored forum
Cosmonaut arrives in Tanzania to introduce kids to Russian robots
©  Facebook / Russian House in Dar es Salaam

The robotics forum, which took place on October 23-25 at Russky Dom (Russian House) in Dar es Salaam, was enjoyed by hundreds of Tanzanian students.

The forum was organized by the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Tanzania, Russian House. Russia’s Southwestern State University, Tambov State Technical University and Belgorod National Research University teamed up with Russia’s Central Research Institute of Robotics and Technical Cybernetics to tell young Tanzanians about modern robots, and how to enter this field of study, Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov said on Saturday.

Shkaplerov, who has performed four space flights and has been awarded the title Hero of the Russian Federation, was on hand to help tell the Tanzanians about robots. He had made a personal visit to Tanzania to attend the forum.

More than 800 Tanzanian students came to see the advanced Russian robots during the first two days of the forum.

“The forum will bring on board lecturers, seminars and workshops, for students to also see examples of educational, industrial and aerospace robots as well as a movie, ‘The Challenge’, which was filmed on the International Space Station,” Shkaplerov said ahead of the event. 

READ MORE: Russian festival of culture and language held in Central African Republic

He pointed out that the forum will help young people admire and learn more about the world of robotics for the benefit of the country. “Russia is ready to support them in this field,” he added.

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Destroying Gaza
0:00
24:42
The cost of militaries
0:00
24:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies