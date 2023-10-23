icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Oct, 2023
Russian festival of culture and language held in Central African Republic

RUDN University and the ‘Russian World’ Foundation collaborated to organize the events
©  Telegram/russkiymirpressa

The International Festival of Russian Language and Culture ‘To CAR from Russia with love’ took place at the University of Bangui and Russky Dom (Russian House) in the Central African Republic (CAR). The festival was held from October 14 to October 23 and was organized by the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (also called RUDN University).

One of the festival’s main objectives was to enhance the importance of the Russian language for local teachers and students. Pedagogical support for those who teach Russian outside of the language environment was provided in frames of the festival events.

“In Russian – easily” was the name of an open Russian lesson conducted by the RUDN professors for the festival attendees at the Russky Dom. 

The festival was attended by participants from universities, schools, Russian language students, and teachers who were preparing to teach or already instructing Russian in the CAR. They engaged in various activities, including round table discussions, master classes, and quizzes.

The most active ones got prizes, including lettering copybooks, to help them master Russian calligraphy and the first rules of literate writing. A master class presenting Russian folklore and Russian fairy tales took place as well.

The event’s organization was made possible by collaboration between RUDN University and the ‘Russian World’ Foundation.

RUDN University, or the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, was founded in 1960 and named after Patrice Lumumba, one of the symbols of the African people’s struggle for independence.

Meanwhile, Russian education centers have recently been established in Nigeria, the Ivory Coast, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Local students will have the chance to study Russian and gain more knowledge about the country’s culture and language through the facilities.

