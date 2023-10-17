icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
17 Oct, 2023 10:13
HomeAfrica

Ethiopia and China agree to deepen strategic cooperation

The two countries revealed that they had signed 12 cooperation agreements at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
Ethiopia and China agree to deepen strategic cooperation
Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. ©  english.www.gov.cn / Xinhua

China and Ethiopia announced enhancing bilateral ties to an “all-weather strategic partnership” on Tuesday, after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The Ethiopian leader, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, described Ethiopia-China relations as a positive model for “China-Africa and South-South cooperation.

We can build on this model to effectively address our current and future development challenges in the new era,” Ahmed said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier on Monday, Addis Ababa said Ahmed held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, after which the two countries inked 12 cooperation agreements.

The agreements cover “Belt and Road cooperation, implementation of the Global Development Initiative, agriculture, culture, health, digital economy, green development, and urban and infrastructure construction,” according to a separate statement from the Chinese government.

Li expressed Beijing’s willingness to work with Addis Ababa to support mutual efforts to ensure domestic stability and development.

China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Ethiopia within such multilateral frameworks as the BRICS mechanism to practice multilateralism, oppose power politics and bullying, and safeguard the common interests of China and Africa as well as international equity and justice,” he added.

Ethiopia is set to be admitted into the BRICS, currently comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, in January.

On Monday, Ahmed said Ethiopia was prepared to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China within the framework of the BRICS.

He added that Ethiopia was willing to actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and deepen cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture and infrastructure construction.

Putin meets Hungary’s Orban in China READ MORE: Putin meets Hungary’s Orban in China

The BRI is a plan China launched a decade ago under which Chinese companies have built ports, roads, railways, power plants, and other infrastructure around the world to boost trade and economic growth.

More than a dozen leaders from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East arrived in Beijing on Monday for the conference marking the tenth anniversary of the BRI.

Congolese President Denis Sassou N’guesso, Kenyan President William Ruto, and Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima are among the African leaders who have so far arrived at the forum.

While the two-day conference’s main events are scheduled for Wednesday, Ruto announced on Monday that Kenya had signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei to accelerate the East African country’s digital transformation.

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Free & fair for all? Ron Carlos, Venezuela’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for North America
0:00
28:40
12 years of hell in Libya
0:00
28:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies