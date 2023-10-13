icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia edges out Cameroon 1-0 in friendly match (PHOTOS)

The national football team’s narrow victory came ahead of Monday’s game against Kenya
Russia edges out Cameroon 1-0 in friendly match (PHOTOS)

The Russian national football team beat Cameroon 1-0 in a friendly football match watched by more than 20,000 spectators at the VTB-Arena in Moscow on Thursday.

Russian striker Fyodor Chalov, who also plays as a striker for CSKA Moscow, scored the deciding goal in the 40th minute.

Football governing bodies FIFA and UEFA suspended all Russian teams from participating in international competitions due to the conflict in Ukraine. Since then, the national team has played friendlies against Iran, Iraq, and Qatar.

Cameroon controlled the first 30 minutes and created numerous opportunities, but was unable to prise open the Russian defense.

Chalov’s goal shifted the momentum and the home team assumed control and asserted dominance, especially in the second half.

RT
Cameroon's fans cheer before the friendly soccer match between Russia and Cameroon, in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Grigory Sysoev

Russia’s goalkeeper, Matvei Safonov, made some commendable saves, as Cameroon tried to level the game.

RT
Russia's Fedor Chalov, centre, celebrates his goal with teammates during the friendly soccer match between Russia and Cameroon, in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Grigory Sysoev

Legendary Cameroon former striker and current president of the country’s football federation, Samuel Eto’o, was at the stadium to watch the match.

RT
Russia's Sergei Pinyaev, left, and Cameroon's Jean-Charles Castelletto struggle for a ball during the friendly soccer match between Russia and Cameroon, in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich

UEFA last month said it was looking at ways to reintegrate the Russian Under-17 team into next year’s youth European Championships, but then backed out of the decision. Several national associations, including England’s Football Association, publicly expressed their opposition to playing against Russia if drawn against them.

Russia next plays Kenya in an international friendly in Antalya, Türkiye on Monday, October 16. Cameroon’s next friendly against Senegal, also on Monday, will be played in Lens, France.

READ MORE: IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee

