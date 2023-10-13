Russia edges out Cameroon 1-0 in friendly match (PHOTOS)

The national football team’s narrow victory came ahead of Monday’s game against Kenya

The Russian national football team beat Cameroon 1-0 in a friendly football match watched by more than 20,000 spectators at the VTB-Arena in Moscow on Thursday.

Russian striker Fyodor Chalov, who also plays as a striker for CSKA Moscow, scored the deciding goal in the 40th minute.

Football governing bodies FIFA and UEFA suspended all Russian teams from participating in international competitions due to the conflict in Ukraine. Since then, the national team has played friendlies against Iran, Iraq, and Qatar.

Cameroon controlled the first 30 minutes and created numerous opportunities, but was unable to prise open the Russian defense.

Chalov’s goal shifted the momentum and the home team assumed control and asserted dominance, especially in the second half.

Russia’s goalkeeper, Matvei Safonov, made some commendable saves, as Cameroon tried to level the game.

Legendary Cameroon former striker and current president of the country’s football federation, Samuel Eto’o, was at the stadium to watch the match.

UEFA last month said it was looking at ways to reintegrate the Russian Under-17 team into next year’s youth European Championships, but then backed out of the decision. Several national associations, including England’s Football Association, publicly expressed their opposition to playing against Russia if drawn against them.

Russia next plays Kenya in an international friendly in Antalya, Türkiye on Monday, October 16. Cameroon’s next friendly against Senegal, also on Monday, will be played in Lens, France.