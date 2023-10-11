Putin discusses economic cooperation and security with Malian leader

The two reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties and fighting terrorism, the Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Mali’s interim leader, Assimi Goita, on Tuesday. They discussed issues including the security situation in the Sahel region, which has endured more than a decade of jihadist violence.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to “further enhance trade and economic relations, cooperation in providing security, and fighting terrorism,” based on “agreements reached” at the recent Russia-Africa summit, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian president and his Malian counterpart have engaged in regular telephone discussions in recent months following the Second Russia-Africa Summit in July. Putin promised at the conference to ship up to 50,000 tons of free grain to some African countries, including Mali, in order to avert a food crisis after Moscow’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin said Mali’s leader “expressed appreciation for the diverse assistance provided by Russia.”

“I discussed with President Putin our cooperation in the economic, security, and fight against terrorism areas. I expressed my gratitude for all the support that Russia provides to Mali,” Goita also confirmed in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

During a call with Putin last month, Goita thanked Moscow for blocking the renewal of UN sanctions on Bamako, essentially ending the regime that had allowed the world body to impose travel restrictions and asset freezes on the African country’s authorities.

In an earlier call in August, the two discussed the recent coup in Niger, which prompted outside threats to restore democratic order through force. Putin reiterated Russia’s stance, urging a peaceful resolution to the crisis.