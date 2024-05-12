Multi-story building in Belgorod partly collapses after Ukrainian strike

The Russian city has come under intense bombardment by Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said

A high-rise apartment block in Belgorod has partially collapsed after a Ukrainian shelling of the Russian city on Sunday. Rescuers and volunteers are at the site, pulling people from the debris.

“The city of Belgorod and the Belgorod Region were subjected to a massive shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the region bordering Ukraine, wrote on Telegram.

A criminal case on charges of terrorism has been opened following the shelling, the Russian Investigative Committee has said.

According to media reports, several people may have been killed, though no official confirmation on casualties was available as of 12.45 Moscow time. At least 20 people could be trapped under the rubble, the Telegram channel 112 claimed, while Mash reported that seven people were killed and 15 wounded as a result of the shelling.