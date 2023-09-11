icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Sep, 2023 12:09
African leader thanks Putin for support over sanctions

Malian President Assimi Goita expressed gratitude to Russia for its backing in lifting international restrictions, the Kremlin said
African leader thanks Putin for support over sanctions
FILE PHOTO. Russian President Vladimir Putin greeting the leader of Mali's junta, Assimi Goita, during a welcoming ceremony at the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on July 27, 2023. ©  Pavel BEDNYAKOV / POOL / AFP

Mali’s interim president, Assimi Goita, held talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Sunday, during which he thanked the Kremlin for vetoing a UN Security Council proposal to extend international sanctions against the African country.

During the call, Putin also offered his condolences to the West African nation following a recent attack on a military base and a passenger boat in northeastern Mali by Islamist militants. The attack killed at least 64 people.

The two leaders had a substantive exchange of opinions on practical measures for the further development of Russia-Mali cooperation in various areas, such as trade, the economy, and humanitarian spheres, as well as efforts to tackle terrorism,” the Kremlin said.

Last month, Moscow blocked the renewal of UN sanctions against Mali, ending the regime that had allowed the world body to enforce travel restrictions and asset freezes on the authorities of the African country, which was accused of violating a 2015 peace accord. The UN Security Council established the regime to put pressure on Malian officials to implement the 2015 Peace and Reconciliation Agreement, sanctioning eight individuals.

The proposal from France and the United Arab Emirates to extend both the sanctions and the UN Expert Group’s mandate over Mali until August and September 2024 failed due to Moscow’s objection.

Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, explained that the proposal ignored both Bamako’s and Moscow’s concerns.

Russia vetoes UN sanctions on African country READ MORE: Russia vetoes UN sanctions on African country

On Monday, Bamako’s military ruler posted on X (former Twitter) that he had called Putin to thank him for “Russia’s support during the vote at the UN SC on sanctions against Mali.”

We discussed economic cooperation and the fight against terrorism. He stressed the need to resolve the situation in Niger through political and diplomatic means,” Goita stated.

In August, Putin spoke with Goita about the recent coup in Niger, which triggered economic and financial sanctions.

The Russian president reiterated the Kremlin’s call for a peaceful resolution to the political crisis in the former French colony, as regional authorities threatened to use military force to restore democratic order.

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino 'meat grinder': Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino 'meat grinder': Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does 'Bharat' mean and will 'India' disappear from the world's maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does 'Bharat' mean and will 'India' disappear from the world's maps? FEATURE

