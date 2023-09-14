icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2023 15:52
HomeAfrica

‘Big three’ agencies biased against African Union, says credit-ratings expert

Analysts’ pessimism is forcing African countries to seek funding on the international financial market, Misheck Mutize has told RT
‘Big three’ agencies biased against African Union, says credit-ratings expert
©  Getty Images/mesh cube

The African Union (AU) is concerned about allegedly unfair assessments by credit ratings agencies and is taking steps to introduce its own rating agency next year, prominent credit ratings expert Misheck Mutize told RT on Thursday. 

Almost half, or 22 out of the 55 AU member states, are not ranked by the ‘Big Three’ ratings agencies, Moody’s, Fitch and S&P Global Ratings, Mutize claimed. He also mentioned a recent report of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) which says “more objective credit ratings could save billions for African development,” up to approximately $74.5 billion.

“A lot of money has been lost in terms of opportunity cost and in terms of the huge debt burden that African governments are subjected to,” he lamented.

Mutize believes that there is “a lot of appetite for expansion in terms of having credit opinions” from any other source that could be affordable to prospective players in the financial market. The primary purpose of creating a new credit rating agency is to broaden the range of opinions, he added. 

The AU intends to establish the credit rating agency in the coming year as an independent branch of the group, to assess the risk of lending to countries on the continent.

READ MORE: De-dollarization is good for Africa – BRICS Business Council head

According to Reuters, the ‘Big Three’ rating agencies deny any bias and assert that their ratings are consistent worldwide.

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Stoltenberg’s confession
0:00
27:12
The cost of chatbots
0:00
27:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies