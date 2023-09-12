icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
West destroying global economic system – Putin
12 Sep, 2023 11:46
HomeAfrica

UAE lifts visa ban on African nation

Nigeria and the UAE have agreed to allow Etihad and Emirates Airlines to resume flights between Abu Dhabi and Abuja
UAE lifts visa ban on African nation
©  Twitter/@officialABAT

The United Arab Emirates has lifted a visa ban imposed on Nigerian travelers nearly a year ago as a result of diplomatic disagreements between the two countries.

The agreement was reached on Monday following a meeting in Abu Dhabi between Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and his UAE counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

By this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay,” Chief Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to Tinubu, said in a statement.

The UAE stopped issuing visas to Nigerians in October after Emirates Airlines ceased operations in Africa’s most populous country over the inability to repatriate trapped revenue owing to forex problems.

The West African country has withheld at least $743 million in revenue from international carriers operating in Abuja, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in March.

Kenya and Tanzania praised for visa decision
Read more
Kenya and Tanzania praised for visa decision

Last month, President Tinubu called for an “immediate” and “amicable” resolution to diplomatic tensions with the UAE during a meeting with the Middle East country’s ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi.

Tinubu said he was prepared to personally intervene in the settlement of the dispute.

The Nigerian presidency announced on Monday that the Emirati president agreed to the “immediate restoration of flight activity” between Abuja and Abu Dhabi via Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines without “any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s minister of aviation and aerospace development, who was part of the delegation that visited Abu Dhabi, commended Tinubu for resolving the diplomatic standoff with the UAE.

Special thanks to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for personally leading our delegation to end this impasse with the UAE. All credit goes to him. His Midas touch during the discussion was crucial. He just made my job easier,” the minister posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No coping with coups? Efem Ubi, Associate Professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs
0:00
28:49
Growing infertility
0:00
26:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies