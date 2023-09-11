icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kenya and Tanzania praised for visa decision

The East African Community has lauded both countries for lifting travel restrictions on DR Congo
Kenya and Tanzania praised for visa decision
©  Jake Wyman/Getty Images

In a press release on Friday, the East African Community (EAC) praised decisions by both Kenya and Tanzania not to require visas for the citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The requirements were waived on August 25 and September 1 respectively.

Dr. Peter Mathuki, the secretary general of the EAC, stated that people from DR Congo can now travel freely to Kenya and Tanzania and added that the move adheres to the EAC Common Market Protocol, which permits the free movement of individuals and workers throughout the region.

“In addition to improving intra-regional trade, free movement of persons will promote the free movement of goods, labour, cultural exchange and domestic tourism in East and Central Africa,” said Dr. Mathuki. He believes that removing visa requirements is "a positive step towards consolidating."

The DR Congo was added to the EAC as its seventh partner state last year. The other partner states are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania.

The Directorate General of Migration in the DR Congo has meanwhile reciprocated by announcing that since September 1, Kenyans have no longer needed visas to visit.

READ MORE: Algeria comments on fatal shooting of jet ski tourists

Speaking to RT on Friday, the chairman of the Kenya Coast Tourism Association, Victor Shitaka, hailed the cancellation of visas as "fantastic for the tourism industry." He also said trade would be made easier throughout Africa as trend of removing visa requirements continues in the region.

The Rabotino 'meat grinder': Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does 'Bharat' mean and will 'India' disappear from the world's maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
CrossTalk Bullhorns: conflicting aims
0:00
28:7
The new arms race: Artificial intelligence
0:00
25:31
