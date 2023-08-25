icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Aug, 2023 15:40
HomeAfrica

Nigerian leader orders urgent resolution of issues with UAE

Emirates Airlines suspended flight operations in Abuja last year over its inability to repatriate blocked funds
Nigerian leader orders urgent resolution of issues with UAE
©  Twitter / @PBATMediaCentre

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Thursday ordered an immediate resolution to disagreements with the United Arab Emirates, which have affected flights and visa issuance to the African country’s nationals.

We are a family with the UAE... We should look at the issues as a family problem and resolve it amicably,” Tinubu said at a meeting with the UAE’s ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi.

The UAE stopped issuing visas to Nigerians last year after Emirates Airlines suspended operations over an inability to repatriate some $85 million in revenue trapped in the country, resulting from forex restrictions.

Earlier this year, the airline announced that a significant balance of its funds had been frozen in Africa’s largest economy and had yet to be repatriated.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in March that Nigeria has withheld at least $743 million in revenue from international carriers operating in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the Nigerian leader said he is prepared to personally intervene in the dispute.

READ MORE: South Africa reveals BRICS de-dollarization plans

We must work together. We need to agree on core aviation and immigration issues,” Tinubu stated.

Ambassador Al-Shamsi told the Nigerian president that “these are small issues, all within a family,” adding that “they will be resolved.”

Since I arrived in the country, I have been working on 24 agreements. We are getting somewhere,” he said.

Top stories

RT Features

‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cannabis
0:00
25:56
The international politicization of sports
0:00
27:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies