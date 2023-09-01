icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s longest-range nuclear missile goes into service – space chief
1 Sep, 2023 12:21
Niger bans UN agencies and NGOs from military ‘operation zones’

The “temporary restrictions” are due to the unstable security situation, Niamey’s Interior Ministry has said
Niger bans UN agencies and NGOs from military ‘operation zones’
FILE PHOTO. ©  David Zorrakino / Europa Press via Getty Images

The military leaders in Niger who seized power in a July coup have barred United Nations agencies, non-governmental organizations, and other international agencies from working in its military “operation zones,” the Interior Ministry announced on Thursday.

The directive comes in response to “the current security situation and the ongoing operational engagement of the Nigerien Armed Forces,” the ministry said in a statement aired on national television and reported by local media.

All of the “activities and or movements [of the organizations] in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended,” the statement said, without specifying the affected regions.

The UN pledged days after the military takeover to “remain engaged and committed” amid the crisis in Niger, where it said 3.3 million people are food insecure.

In July, UN Acting Resident Coordinator Nicole Kouassi expressed concern about the temporary suspension of the organization’s humanitarian air service flights after the coup leaders closed Niger’s airspace.

Last month, Niger’s new military rulers announced the cancelation of a number of military agreements with France, which has some 1,500 troops stationed in Niamey to help fight jihadist insurgencies in the Sahel region.

However, Paris has refused to withdraw its forces, arguing that the cooperation agreements were signed with the “legitimate authorities” of its former colony. The French government has repeatedly called Niger’s new rulers “illegitimate authorities” and has declined to comply with their directives, including a recent demand that France’s ambassador leave Niamey within 48 hours.

Niger rulers order police to expel French ambassador READ MORE: Niger rulers order police to expel French ambassador

The coup leaders are at odds with the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, which has taken the harshest stance in attempting to reverse the coup in Niamey, threatening armed action if its desired diplomatic efforts fail.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the regional authority reiterated its call for the military leaders to restore democratic order in the uranium-rich landlocked country, emphasizing its opposition to a proposed three-year transition period.

The demand of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is clear: the military authorities in Niger must restore constitutional order immediately by liberating and reinstating H.E. Excellency President Mohamed Bazoum,” it added.

