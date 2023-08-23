Brazil ‘is back’ in Africa – president

South America’s biggest economy and African nations share the goal of eliminating income, race, and gender disparities, Lula says

Brazil and African countries share a common vision of the future, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday at the BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg, hailing his country's resurgent ties with the continent.

“In addition to a past that unites us,” Brazil and African nations want to eliminate disparities related to income, race, and gender “while developing our countries in an equitable and ecological way. It's possible. That's why BRICS is so important,” the Brazilian leader wrote on X (aka Twitter).

The BRICS group currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which together account for 40% of the world’s population.

According to South Africa, which holds the BRICS rotating chair, more than 20 nations have formally applied to join the club, and several more have expressed an interest.

Speaking at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, running from August 22 to 24, Lula said: “Brazil is back on the continent, it should never have left. Africa offers vast opportunities and enormous potential for growth.”

“The BRICS have a unique chance to shape the trajectory of global development. You, entrepreneurs, are part of this effort. Our countries together represent a third of the world economy,” the president added.

Last month, the Brazilian leader expressed regret over his country’s relative disengagement with Africa in recent years, and pledged to strengthen historical ties, while meeting with Cape Verde’s President, Jose Maria Neves.

Lula, who took office for the third time in January, has announced plans to visit “several” African countries this year and the next, in order to “recover the relationship.”

The Brazilian leader traveled to 21 African states during his previous two terms, between 2003 and 2010, whereas his recent predecessor, President Jair Bolsonaro, never visited the continent.