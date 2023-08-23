icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zimbabwe elections taking place ‘despite Western pressure’ – official

The West is disappointed that the African nation has remained united, a spokesman for the incumbent president’s party told RT
A voter casts her ballot for the Zimbabwean general elections at a polling station in Midlands, Gweru, Zimbabwe on August 23, 2023. ©  Mkhululi Thobela / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Illegal sanctions imposed by Western states that “hate” Zimbabwe have not split the country, the secretary for administration of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) party, Obert Mpofu, told RT on Monday. 

He was speaking on the eve of a general election in the southern Africa country. On Wednesday, Zimbabweans will elect a president, councilors, and members of parliament. 

According to Mpofu, a large number of American NGOs are bringing divisive activities into the country. “They talk about food handouts to all people and blame the government for not producing enough food to feed its citizens,” instead of talking about the country’s development assistance.

The representative of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s political party has said that, despite Western pressure on Zimbabwe, the current government has managed to ensure food security for its citizens.

Talking about the elections, Mpofu said observers had been invited from all over the world – including China and Russia, as well as other African states – to monitor the voting process. 

He believes his party will be victorious in the elections, claiming that citizens “have seen what the president is capable of doing and what ZANU-PF is capable of doing in terms of infrastructure development, agriculture, mining, all sectors have been developed.”

If there is no clear winner in the presidential election, a second round will take place six weeks later, on October 2. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has approved a total of 11 candidates.

The Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) is a political organization run by the current president. It has governed Zimbabwe since the country declared independence in 1980.

