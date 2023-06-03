icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jun, 2023 16:05
Zimbabwe announces date for general elections

The country’s president says voting will take place on August 23
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. ©  Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that the country will hold its presidential and parliamentary elections on August 23 as the southern African country grapples with economic instability and allegations of Western interference in its internal affairs.

October 2 has been set as the date for a potential presidential runoff vote, according to the president’s announcement on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Zimbabwe’s government summoned the US ambassador to Harare, Elaine French, over Washington’s alleged meddling in the upcoming elections following a series of tweets.

Mnangagwa, 80, has been the country’s president since 2017. He took over from Robert Mugabe, who ruled the country for over 30 years and is seeking a second term in office. His main rival is Nelson Chamisa, 45, who leads the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s opposition parties are calling for access to the election process, an audit of the voter roll, and public media access, insisting this would help level the playing field ahead of the elections, local correspondent Keith Baptist reports.

Fadzai Mahere, the CCC spokesperson, told RT that “it’s an absolute scandal that the Zimbabwe electoral commission is yet to release the voter roll in a searchable, analyzable format required by the constitution.”

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE

