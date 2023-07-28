icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jul, 2023
US discouraged leaders from attending Russia-Africa Summit – Zambian politician

Fred M'membe says his country’s presence at the St. Petersburg gathering is a proof of its right to choose its own friends
US discouraged leaders from attending Russia-Africa Summit – Zambian politician
Fred M'membe. ©  RT

Zambia is demonstrating its independence by participating in the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, the leader of the country’s Socialist Party said on Thursday.

Fred M'membe told RT in an exclusive interview that the US managed to dissuade some African leaders from attending the event, but Lusaka chose to send a delegation to prove that it makes its “own decisions.

Many people are being discouraged to come to Russia [by] those who want to dominate the world, those who think only their way is the way, the USA,” he stated.

The politician noted that Zambia-Russia relations date back to the Soviet era, when Russia assisted in liberating Lusaka from colonialism and defending its sovereignty.

We know who our friends are and we have the right to choose our own friends. Nobody should be choosing friends for us. We are here today in Russia to demonstrate that,” he insisted.

M'membe acknowledged that global geopolitical changes are taking place, but expressed concern about the West's continued hold on African sovereignty.

He noted that Washington has 29 military bases in 15 countries in Africa, while France continues to maintain its presence in ten states.

Definitely it’s not to protect the African interest. It’s to project their own power… or to advance their own interest,” he said.

READ MORE: Africa becoming 'a new center of power' – Putin

The second Russia-Africa Summit began on Thursday in St. Petersburg, and will conclude on Friday. According to Moscow officials, 49 African delegations, including 17 national leaders, are attending.

During the interview, M'membe also discussed Western sanctions, hybrid wars, psychological warfare against African governments, and IMF deals.

