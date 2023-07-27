icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jul, 2023 14:08
HomeAfrica

Russia and Africa must team up to rival Western control, analyst tells RT

Partnerships between Moscow and the continent are critical for the emerging multipolar world order, says analyst Ahmed Moustafa
Russia and Africa must team up to rival Western control, analyst tells RT
Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye is greeted by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the welcome ceremony of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum at the ExpoForum Congress and Exhibition Center in St. Petersburg, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel

Cooperation between Russia and Africa towards emerging as leaders in a new world order is long overdue, considering their shared experience of sufferance under Western hegemony, Ahmed Moustafa, Director of Asia Center for Studies and Translation, has said.

In an interview with RT, Moustafa argued that, while Russia and China are currently leading the emergence of a multipolar order from “one side,” “South-East” unity is also crucial.

He said Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the years, as well as African nations’ continued indebtedness to the West, were reasons for Russia and the continent to “play together” against Western control.

Despite long colonial relations between Africa and the West, [Africa] didn’t get anything, same as Russia” he pointed out. All Africa got from its relationship with the West was an “indebtedness” totaling “more than $400 billion,” which, he added, was now a “great problem” for the continent.

READ MORE: RT, Sputnik and other Russian media to open offices in Africa – Putin

African delegations are currently in St. Petersburg for the second Russia-Africa summit, which opened on Thursday.

According to Kremlin officials, the summit will address, among other things, the issue of food and fertilizer exports to the African continent, as well as bilateral discussions with its leaders.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Vacations & the global tourism industry
0:00
28:21
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Kiev regime is losing
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies