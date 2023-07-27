Russia and Africa must team up to rival Western control, analyst tells RT

Partnerships between Moscow and the continent are critical for the emerging multipolar world order, says analyst Ahmed Moustafa

Cooperation between Russia and Africa towards emerging as leaders in a new world order is long overdue, considering their shared experience of sufferance under Western hegemony, Ahmed Moustafa, Director of Asia Center for Studies and Translation, has said.

In an interview with RT, Moustafa argued that, while Russia and China are currently leading the emergence of a multipolar order from “one side,” “South-East” unity is also crucial.

He said Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the years, as well as African nations’ continued indebtedness to the West, were reasons for Russia and the continent to “play together” against Western control.

“Despite long colonial relations between Africa and the West, [Africa] didn’t get anything, same as Russia” he pointed out. All Africa got from its relationship with the West was an “indebtedness” totaling “more than $400 billion,” which, he added, was now a “great problem” for the continent.

African delegations are currently in St. Petersburg for the second Russia-Africa summit, which opened on Thursday.

According to Kremlin officials, the summit will address, among other things, the issue of food and fertilizer exports to the African continent, as well as bilateral discussions with its leaders.