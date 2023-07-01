icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jul, 2023 11:28
Up to 55 dead in Kenya road accident

Rescue services fear that victims may still be trapped in the wreckage
Dozens of people were killed in a road accident in an area between the cities of Kericho and Nakuro on the evening of June 30, located 200km from Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.  

The truck driver lost control due to a brake malfunction, witnesses told local media. The vehicle crashed into seven cars and slid into a ditch.  

Police officers who arrived at the scene declared that 51 had died. “It’s dark now and it’s raining in this place, so it will take us some time to confirm the final number of victims,” local police commander Tom Odera told the Associated Press.

Torrential rains and bad weather made it difficult to search, the Kenyan Red Cross Society said.

Doctors suggest that due to the adverse weather conditions and the difficulties involved in searching, the death toll may rise to 55.

The president of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto, expressed condolences to the families of the victims on Twitter.

