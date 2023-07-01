Up to 55 dead in Kenya road accident

Rescue services fear that victims may still be trapped in the wreckage

Dozens of people were killed in a road accident in an area between the cities of Kericho and Nakuro on the evening of June 30, located 200km from Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

The truck driver lost control due to a brake malfunction, witnesses told local media. The vehicle crashed into seven cars and slid into a ditch.

Police officers who arrived at the scene declared that 51 had died. “It’s dark now and it’s raining in this place, so it will take us some time to confirm the final number of victims,” local police commander Tom Odera told the Associated Press.

Torrential rains and bad weather made it difficult to search, the Kenyan Red Cross Society said.

Doctors suggest that due to the adverse weather conditions and the difficulties involved in searching, the death toll may rise to 55.

It's a sad evening. Road use policy needs to be readjusted...Majority are pedestrians and roadside sellers... I propose business pots needs to be a distance off the road. Where if one needs a service, he/she parks then get out for business.. than using the lane as business pot. pic.twitter.com/0UICL6cbeh — HON. LINUS KIBICHIY BETT (@BENJAMINKIPKE18) June 30, 2023

The president of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto, expressed condolences to the families of the victims on Twitter.