icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jun, 2023 10:58
HomeAfrica

Russia and Zimbabwe are ‘like-minded’ – ambassador

Nikolay Krasilnikov says the countries agree on international law and the principles of non-interference
Russia and Zimbabwe are ‘like-minded’ – ambassador
FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after a meeting in Moscow's Kremlin, Russia. ©  Sergey Mamontov / Sputnik

Russia and Zimbabwe are “on the same page” regarding international law and the principle of non-interference, Moscow’s ambassador in Harare, Nikolay Krasilnikov, told RT in an exclusive interview on Tuesday. 

“For Russia to interfere in internal affairs, it’s absolute nonsense,” Krasilnikov said, adding that his country would “not follow the American way” and that Moscow and Harare place no pressure on each other.  

Commenting on the recent African peace proposal for the Ukraine conflict, Krasilnikov noted that the continent had demonstrated an understanding of the core problems of the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev.   

The envoy insisted that “in these turbulent times,” Russia and Zimbabwe would work together with other “like-minded countries” to ensure the development of more equal international relations.  

READ MORE: Russia-Africa contacts ‘more intensive than ever’ – Putin

Relations between Moscow and Harare have steadily developed in recent years, including cooperation in the areas of education, industry and culture. In the space industry, Zimbabwe has partnered with Russia’s Roscosmos corporation for the launch of satellites.

Top stories

RT Features

Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: After Wagner revolt
0:00
25:12
Humanized machines? Jibu Elias, AI ethicist
0:00
30:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies