Russia and Zimbabwe are ‘like-minded’ – ambassador

Nikolay Krasilnikov says the countries agree on international law and the principles of non-interference

Russia and Zimbabwe are “on the same page” regarding international law and the principle of non-interference, Moscow’s ambassador in Harare, Nikolay Krasilnikov, told RT in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

“For Russia to interfere in internal affairs, it’s absolute nonsense,” Krasilnikov said, adding that his country would “not follow the American way” and that Moscow and Harare place no pressure on each other.

Commenting on the recent African peace proposal for the Ukraine conflict, Krasilnikov noted that the continent had demonstrated an understanding of the core problems of the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev.

The envoy insisted that “in these turbulent times,” Russia and Zimbabwe would work together with other “like-minded countries” to ensure the development of more equal international relations.

Relations between Moscow and Harare have steadily developed in recent years, including cooperation in the areas of education, industry and culture. In the space industry, Zimbabwe has partnered with Russia’s Roscosmos corporation for the launch of satellites.