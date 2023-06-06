icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jun, 2023 14:11
HomeAfrica

Scientists find world’s oldest known burial site in Africa

Extinct humans, who lived hundreds of thousands of years ago, performed internment in a deep South African cave, researchers say
Scientists find world’s oldest known burial site in Africa
FILE PHOTO: Skull of Homo naledi. ©  Global Look Press via ZUMA Press / Zhai Jianlan / Xinhua

Scientists have made a discovery in South Africa, unearthing the world’s oldest known burial site on record containing the remains of a small-brained species that was previously believed to be incapable of exhibiting complex behavior.

Researchers led by American palaeoanthropologist Lee Berger announced the discovery on Monday, claiming that members of an ancient human species known as Homo naledi buried their dead and engraved symbols on the walls of tombs. This represents the “earliest evidence of multiple interments and funerary actions” predating burials by “Homo sapiens by at least 100,000 years,” the scientists said in a preprint of two research papers available on bioRxiv.

Skeletal remains of Homo naledi, who had a brain size about one-third that of modern humans and who are known for their ability to climb trees, were discovered in an underground cave system located around 30 meters (100 feet) within the Cradle of Humankind – an esteemed UNESCO World Heritage Site located about 25 miles northwest of Johannesburg. The specimens are said to be dated between 335,000 and 241,000 years ago, making them the earliest known burials by at least 100,000 years.

Berger’s team initially discovered the Homo naledi in 2015, raising the possibility of intentional burials due to the location and intactness of the bone fragments deep within the cave system. Skeptics suggested alternative explanations such as water deposition or the involvement of modern humans.

African peace initiative team proposes dates for Russia-Ukraine visits READ MORE: African peace initiative team proposes dates for Russia-Ukraine visits

However, subsequent discoveries made by the team in 2017 have provided further evidence supporting deliberate burials. These discoveries include shallow pits containing bone fragments that were potentially dug by Homo naledi and variations in fill material within the pits, in addition to abstract shapes and patterns etched into the cave walls near the burials, suggesting a cognitive step in human evolution.

The findings, according to the researchers, challenge the belief that such behaviors were unique to Neanderthals and modern Homo sapiens and further raises questions about the relationship between Homo naledi and contemporary human beings.

Top stories

RT Features

Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The impact of social media
0:00
27:17
Full circle? Ammar Waqqaf, founder and director of Gnosos
0:00
29:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies