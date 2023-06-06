icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jun, 2023 10:51
African peace initiative team proposes date for Russia-Ukraine visits

The six heads of state have indicated their availability to meet with their counterparts in Moscow and Kiev in the middle of June
African peace initiative team proposes date for Russia-Ukraine visits
Cyril Ramaphosa ©  Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool / Getty Images

A delegation of six African presidents will be available to visit Ukraine and Russia in mid-June to put forward a peace initiative to the leaders of both countries, the South African president’s office has confirmed.

The members of the Africa Peace Initiative made the decision at a meeting of heads of state from the Comoros Islands, Egypt, Senegal, Uganda, and Zambia, as well as the host President Cyril Ramaphosa, on June 5 in Pretoria.

According to a statement from the South African presidency, the leaders discussed the consequences of the Ukraine conflict for Kiev and Moscow, as well as the apparent dangers it presents to Europe and the global community if it persists.

The leaders agreed that they would engage with both President Putin and President Zelensky on the elements for a ceasefire and a lasting peace in the region,” it said, adding that the foreign ministers of the respective countries have been tasked with finalizing the elements of a peace strategy.

Last month, Ramaphosa announced that African leaders would travel to Russia and Ukraine to present a peace plan that could contribute to a resolution to the conflict, but he did not specify a date.

Putin and Zelensky have both agreed to host the Africa peace mission in their respective capitals, Ramaphosa said.

