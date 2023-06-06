icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jun, 2023 10:30
Terrorists recruit uneducated people in Africa – retired military officer

Priority is given to those with military experience, Nigerian Colonel Hassan Stan-Labo told RT
Terrorists recruit uneducated people in Africa – retired military officer
Officials inspect the scene after a suicide car blast targeted a security convoy in Mogadishu, Somalia on January 12, 2022. ©  Sadak Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Terrorist groups such as al-Shabaab and Boko Haram operate and recruit “uneducated” citizens who have military experience in Africa, retired Nigerian Colonel Hassan Stan-Labo has told RT.  

Stan-Labo was referring in particular to those lacking a “Western education,” who are unable to find good jobs.  

According to the UN, terrorist attacks are on the rise across Africa. Unemployment, poverty, and hunger are among the key contributors to the spread of terrorist groups and the flow of fighters.  

Back in May, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said that 54 soldiers who had been deployed in Somalia as part of an African Union peacekeeping mission were killed in an al-Shabaab attack. According to the president, commanders panicked when some 800 terrorists assaulted the base.  

This is believed to have been the bloodiest attack since the Somalian government, supported by the African Union, launched an offensive against al-Shabaab last year. 

Meanwhile, Nigerian extremist group Boko Haram killed eight people in Cameroon on Tuesday. Over the last two years, at least 965 soldiers and policemen have been killed by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria. 

Dozens of peacekeepers killed by militants – Ugandan president

According to Stan-Labo, terrorist recruitment also has a “religious connotation.” The terrorists convince would-be recruits that those killing unbelievers will be granted a place in heaven, he said.

