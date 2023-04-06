icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon
6 Apr, 2023 12:30
HomeAfrica

Spain to invest in South African green projects – Bloomberg

Madrid will provide $2.3 billion loan for Cape Town’s transition from coal, the outlet has said
Spain to invest in South African green projects – Bloomberg
©  Getty Images/nattrass

Spain has promised to provide €2.1 billion ($2.3 billion) in loans and grants for South Africa's energy transition and water projects to help the continent’s most industrialized country shift away from coal, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The deal requires a 30% return to Spanish companies in the form of equity or procurement.

The funding will focus on projects in solar and wind energy, and will finance green hydrogen and electric vehicle production, as well as water and sanitation projects.

South Africa is among the world’s most coal-dependent countries, with 80% of its electricity derived from the fossil fuel. At least 100,000 jobs in the country depend directly on coal. Meanwhile, the nation’s worn-out and badly maintained coal-fired power plants are struggling to meet peak energy demand, leading to rolling blackouts in recent years.

The funds will be provided through discounted loans, risk insurance and capital investments, according to Spanish Ambassador to South Africa Raimundo Robredo Rubio. Madrid has promised to provide €15 million ($16.4 million) in grants for feasibility studies.

“This is the first time in history we have done something like this,” Robredo said in an interview.

In October 2022, the Spanish government’s development finance institution Cofides signed a cooperation agreement with South Africa’s Industrial Development Corp (IDC) to accelerate the nation’s green transition. However, the amount of investment and funding instruments have yet to be finalized.

READ MORE: South Africa ends power crisis ‘state of emergency’

According to Robredo, capital investment will be managed together with Cofides and the IDC, with clear exit prices and dates, Robredo said. He added that, while green projects would be fully financed, the deal requires a 30% return to Spanish companies in the form of equity or procurement.

The Spanish initiative follows a separate $8.5 billion funding package from the EU, the UK and the US. Known as South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), the project has been presented as “a pioneering example” of how wealthy nations can help developing countries to cut their dependence on coal.

Meanwhile, the South African government has criticized the structure of the JETP finance package, saying it relies too heavily on loans that will add to the country’s debt burden.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Klaus Schwab & the unelected leaders of the world
0:00
28:32
The cost of alcohol
0:00
24:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies