icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Apr, 2023 19:38
HomeAfrica

South Africa ends power crisis ‘state of emergency’

The disaster regulations had been in place for almost two months
South Africa ends power crisis ‘state of emergency’
Cape Town, South Africa. ©  Getty Images/Bob Krist

South Africa has lifted the ‘state of emergency’ declared in February to deal with the country’s crippling electricity crisis. The measure had been a necessary response to the economic impact and harm caused by critical levels of load shedding on vulnerable sectors, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng said in a statement on Wednesday.  

President Cyril Ramaphosa invoked the measure on February 9 to address the crisis, during which there were daily rolling power cuts by state utility Eskom due to frequent breakdowns at its coal-fired power stations. 

According to Nkadimeng, the state of emergency granted the government greater authority to manage the crisis, including the ability to procure emergency resources with fewer bureaucratic hurdles and less oversight. 

He said the country will now rely on existing laws and contingency plans to mitigate the impact of power cuts through its Energy Crisis Committee. 

South Africa braces for energy reforms
Read more
South Africa braces for energy reforms

As part of these efforts, the newly appointed Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has visited Eskom’s power stations in recent weeks for consultations. Eskom’s exemption from the Public Finance Management Act was recently revoked in order for additional consultations with the auditor-general and Eskom’s auditors to be carried out. The government has said that this decision, among other developments, influenced the ending of the state of emergency. 

The use of state of emergency legislation to manage South Africa’s electricity crisis was criticized by some analysts and even challenged in court by the non-profit Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), which contended that the crisis could have been handled using existing laws.

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Illegal firearm sales in South Africa
0:00
28:25
CrossTalk: Tipping the scales
0:00
24:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies