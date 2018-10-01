HomeViral

Viral IMAGE of Indian officer consoling baby while mom sits police exam wins hearts

© Rema Rajeshwari IPS/ Twitter
A senior male police officer in India has won the hearts of the public, as he was spotted consoling a baby while his mother sat an exam critical to landing her a job in the police force.

A heart-warming image shared by Rema Rajeshwari, District Police Chief of Mahbubnagar, a district in the southern Indian state of Telangana, has gone viral as it shows the officer babysitting the four-month-old child while his mother sits an exam she “desperately” needs to finally be able to join police ranks.

Mujib ur Rahman, head constable of the police station in Moosapet, a suburb in the Telangana capital of Hyderabad, is seen cradling the child outside the Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar.

Rahman had been there as part of security plans for the police constable examination on Sunday, local agency Asian News International (ANI) reports.

“She [the mother] brought the baby to the centre and a 14-year-girl was made in charge. But the baby kept crying. So I tried to cheer him [up],” Rahman said.

The Rahman told NDTV that as a father of two he had experience with babies. He also said the mother came from an underprivileged family and desperately needed the job as she was a postgraduate but had yet to find employment.

“We are here to serve the public. We are here because of the public. Nothing is more important to me,” the policeman added.

The gesture was hailed on Twitter and prompted calls for other officers to follow suit.

