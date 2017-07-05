Swedish comedian plans ‘man-free’ music festival after mass sexual assaults scars popular event

A Swedish comedian has proposed what she terms a ‘man-free’ music festival after the cancellation of an event last weekend amid a slew of sexual assault reports and at least four allegations of rape.

Comedian and radio host Emma Knyckare first posited the idea on Sunday, with the idea soon gaining support.

"What do you think about putting together a really cool festival where only non-men are welcome, that we'll run until ALL men have learned how to behave themselves?" Knyckare tweeted.

Vad tror ni om att vi styr ihop en asfet festival dit bara icke män är välkomna som vi kör tills ALLA män har lärt sig hur en beter sig? — Emma Knyckare (@Knyckare) July 2, 2017

Knyckare’s Tweet received a mixed response, but she was seemingly buoyed by multiple offers of help and support. She took to Instagram the following day to confirm that plans for the festival were already taking shape.

"Sweden's first man-free rock festival will see the light next summer. In the coming days I'll bring together a solid group of talented organizers and project leaders to form the festival organizers, then you'll hear from everyone again when it's time to move forward,” the post read.

A post shared by Här Är Jag! (@knyckare) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

Over the weekend, Sweden’s annual Bravalla music festival was called off amid a spate of sexual assault and rape reports. Swedish police have confirmed they are investigating four potential rapes and some 22 counts of molestation reported on the grounds of the three-day musical festival, which prematurely concluded July 1.

MORE: At least 4 cases of rape & 22 of molestation reported during 3-day Swedish music festival https://t.co/oFfPXSOjDn — RT (@RT_com) July 4, 2017

As news of the incident hit the headlines, the company in charge of the festival, FKP Scorpio, issued a statement, denouncing the violence and announcing that the event would be canceled next year.



"Words cannot describe how incredibly sad we are about this, and we most seriously regret and condemn this. This is not f**ing okay. We do not accept this at our festival," the company said.