‘No longer Waiting for Godot’: Musk’s new tunnel venture begins under LA (VIDEO)

Elon Musk’s plan to build a network of tunnels under major cities and eradicate traffic has gotten underway in Los Angeles, the SpaceX entrepreneur has announced.

The tycoon took to Twitter Wednesday to reveal his boring machine has been assembled and is already making gains in a tunnel planned to run from LAX airport to Culver City.

“No longer waiting for Godot. It has begun and just completed the first segment of tunnel in LA,” Musk wrote.

No longer waiting for Godot. It has begun boring and just completed the first segment of tunnel in LA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2017

‘Godot’ is a reference to both his tunnel driller and the play Waiting for Godot by Irish writer Samuel Beckett after which he named the machine. The boring tool was reportedly lowered into the site of the tunnel back in May.

READ MORE: Hyperloop Hotel? Futuristic concept builds on Musk’s high-speed transport tunnel (PHOTO)

Musk hopes his Boring Company will lead the development of a futuristic system of subterranean chutes that will see commuters skip “soul destroying traffic” in their cars.

The novel plan aims to cut travel time for motorists from New York to Washington to 30 minutes, according to the company’s website.

READ MORE: Elon Musk’s anti-traffic jam tunnels explained in fresh video (VIDEO)

Earlier this year, the SpaceX founder, who also has designs on putting a man on Mars, revealed the literary naming conventions for a series of machines that will plow through rock and soil in order to make his tunnel vision a reality.